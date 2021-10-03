STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

SDMC to give full refund on bookings in community halls for social events

According to civic officials, in view of the pandemic, the civic body has proposed 100% refund of booking charges including the amount pertaining to taxes for the period between May 9 and June 26.

Published: 03rd October 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

money, currency, counting, economy, revenue deficit,

Image used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI:  South Delhi residents, who booked community halls for social events including 
weddings during the Covid-19-induced lockdown this year and could not use it, will soon be refunded 100 per cent booking amount. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved a proposal to this effect in its standing committee meeting held earlier this week. 

According to civic officials, in view of the pandemic, the civic body has proposed 100% refund of booking charges including the amount pertaining to taxes for the period between May 9 and June 26, when no 
social gatherings were allowed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic. 

“A total of 71 bookings were made during this period. The total amount for these including the booking charges, GST and other taxes stands at  11, 95,340, which shall be refunded to the booking parties,” the 
proposal stated. 

Of these 71 bookings, 29 were made in the Central zone, 12 in South zone, 16 in Najafgarh zone and 14 in the West zone, it mentioned.  Standing committee chairman Col (retd) B K Oberoi said the booking parties have been raising a demand for refund, as these halls could not be used to hold the events. 

“People have faced both personal and economic losses. We have proposed to refund 100 per cent booking amount for the halls. We hope to bring out a notification for the same by month-end,” said Oberoi. 
The proposal that was approved during the meeting held on Tuesday will now be placed in the House for final approval and issuing of notification. 

Officials said that this is the first time when such a decision has been made. So far, refund was given only on two conditions --- if there’s a death in the family or if the booking has been cancelled by the department due to elections. Oberoi added that there are over 70 community halls across the four zones under the civic body’s jurisdiction, which are lying vacant for years. 

“We plan to give some of the halls, which have not received any bookings in a long time on rent or lease it out for commercial activities. A proposal for this has been approved as well. This will help us utilise these large spaces and earn revenue from it as well,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SDMC
India Matters
Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan
Mumbai drugs haul: NCB detains SRK's son, 7 others after raid at party cruise
For representational purposes. (File | Reuters)
EXPLAINER | Is crypto a threat to fiat currency? Or future of money?
A Kanhaiya opportunity for Congress
Nayanthara (L) and (R) Samantha
Nayanthara to Samantha, Hindi films turn south for their leading ladies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp