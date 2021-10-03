SDMC to give full refund on bookings in community halls for social events

Vatsala Shrangi By

NEW DELHI: South Delhi residents, who booked community halls for social events including

weddings during the Covid-19-induced lockdown this year and could not use it, will soon be refunded 100 per cent booking amount. The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has approved a proposal to this effect in its standing committee meeting held earlier this week.

According to civic officials, in view of the pandemic, the civic body has proposed 100% refund of booking charges including the amount pertaining to taxes for the period between May 9 and June 26, when no

social gatherings were allowed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

“A total of 71 bookings were made during this period. The total amount for these including the booking charges, GST and other taxes stands at 11, 95,340, which shall be refunded to the booking parties,” the

proposal stated.

Of these 71 bookings, 29 were made in the Central zone, 12 in South zone, 16 in Najafgarh zone and 14 in the West zone, it mentioned. Standing committee chairman Col (retd) B K Oberoi said the booking parties have been raising a demand for refund, as these halls could not be used to hold the events.

“People have faced both personal and economic losses. We have proposed to refund 100 per cent booking amount for the halls. We hope to bring out a notification for the same by month-end,” said Oberoi.

The proposal that was approved during the meeting held on Tuesday will now be placed in the House for final approval and issuing of notification.

Officials said that this is the first time when such a decision has been made. So far, refund was given only on two conditions --- if there’s a death in the family or if the booking has been cancelled by the department due to elections. Oberoi added that there are over 70 community halls across the four zones under the civic body’s jurisdiction, which are lying vacant for years.

“We plan to give some of the halls, which have not received any bookings in a long time on rent or lease it out for commercial activities. A proposal for this has been approved as well. This will help us utilise these large spaces and earn revenue from it as well,” he added.