Amid COVID, mystery fever claims 12 lives in 25 days in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Twelve people have died of fever in the last 25 days in the Mewat area of Bharatpur district. While the people claimed the deaths were due to dengue, the state health department has neither confirmed dengue nor any other disease.

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, a youth belonging to Ladlaka village died in Jaipur.

He had fever for several days and was first admitted to Kaman Hospital in Bharatpur district following which he was referred to Jaipur.

In the past four days three children have died in another village of district. All the three children also had fever for several days and died suddenly.

The health department said it was continuously surveying the village.

Along with this medicines were being distributed to the people. The officials have denied that the deaths were due to dengue.

According to the officials, samples have been taken from the areas where people suffering from fever have been reported.

Kaman’s block medical officer K D Sharma blamed seasonal disease for the deaths. He said high fever had resulted in the platelet count of patients dropping drastically, leading to their death.

“This is a season of diseases. If a rumour spreads in any area that one person died due to dengue, then every death is linked to dengue,” he said, adding that “anti-larva and fogging work is going on in all the areas. Wherever the information is coming from, the medical team is working there.”

Regarding the deaths of children, the block CMHO said a survey was being conducted in the village. Along with this samples of sick people were being taken.

Alwar city too in the grip

Viral and dengue cases are increasing in Alwar city as well. OPDs and wards of the government and private hospitals are full of patients.

Dengue was confirmed in ELISA test of 145 patients while more than 100 dengue patients have appeared in rapid card test.

