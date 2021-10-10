STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘Blackout if coal supply not resumed’: Power Ministry

“All the power plants that supply electricity to Delhi are supposed to keep a 30-day reserve stock but at present they have only one day’s stock left,” Power Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Published: 10th October 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Coal mine, Coal miners, Mine workers, Labourers, Electricity, Mine fields

FILE- In this Oct. 20, 2010 file photo, Indian laborers carry coal to load on a truck in Gauhati, India. (File photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi government has sounded out to the Centre that the national capital is staring at the prospect of a power blackout if coal supply to thermal plants is not improved urgently. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain, who chaired a high-level meeting with department officials and power distribution companies, said the crisis had been averted for two days after resumption of gas supply to the Bawana plant, which had been suddenly stopped by the Centre on Friday, October 8, 2021. However, the city may face a “blackout” if the NTPC did not supply power in the coming days, Jain warned.

“All the power plants that supply electricity to Delhi are supposed to keep a 30-day reserve stock but at present they have only one day’s stock left,” Jain said, adding the crisis was triggered by coal supply disruptions across the country.

The minister said Delhi procures most of the power from NTPC, where coal reserves had come down to only one day. “We appeal to the Centre to arrange railway wagons and transport coal to these power plants at the earliest and ensure coal reserve of at least one month... Delhi may face a blackout if the supplies are not resumed at the earliest,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power Minister Satyendar Jain India power coal crisis India coal reserves stocks NTPC Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Prime Minister Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp