‘Blackout if coal supply not resumed’: Power Ministry

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has sounded out to the Centre that the national capital is staring at the prospect of a power blackout if coal supply to thermal plants is not improved urgently. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

Power Minister Satyendar Jain, who chaired a high-level meeting with department officials and power distribution companies, said the crisis had been averted for two days after resumption of gas supply to the Bawana plant, which had been suddenly stopped by the Centre on Friday, October 8, 2021. However, the city may face a “blackout” if the NTPC did not supply power in the coming days, Jain warned.

“All the power plants that supply electricity to Delhi are supposed to keep a 30-day reserve stock but at present they have only one day’s stock left,” Jain said, adding the crisis was triggered by coal supply disruptions across the country.

The minister said Delhi procures most of the power from NTPC, where coal reserves had come down to only one day. “We appeal to the Centre to arrange railway wagons and transport coal to these power plants at the earliest and ensure coal reserve of at least one month... Delhi may face a blackout if the supplies are not resumed at the earliest,” he added.