Cap on export of syringes in Covid vaccine use

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday, October 9, 2021, decided to put quantitative restrictions on the export of three types of syringes that are being used in the country’s national Covid vaccination drive for a period of 3 months.



The move is directed at realising the target of vaccinating the country’s total adult population by the end of the year.

India has so far administered nearly 94 crore caccine doses and is nearing 100 crore doses administration mark. On Saturday, the Union health ministry said that the new restrictions come in line with the government’s ‘Antyodaya’ philosophy and the decision will boost the domestic availability and uptake of Covid vaccines.

The syringes on which export restrictions have been put are 0.5 ml auto-disable syringes, 0.5 ml disposable syringes and re-use prevention syringes. “It is also clarified that it is not an export ban, but only a quantitative restriction, for a limited duration of 3 months,” said the ministry.