Centre okays transfer of 5 existing and 8 new Chief Justices 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Centre has notified the transfer of five chief justices and eight new chief justices to various high courts on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The names were cleared by a collegium led by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

On September 16, the collegium recommended elevation of Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta HC Justice Rajesh Bindal as Chief Justice of Allahabad HC and Madhya Pradesh HC judge Justice Prakash Shrivastava as Chief Justice of Calcutta.

Acting Chief Justice of Chattisgarh HC Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra has been recommended as the new Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC while Justice Rituraj Awasthi, who is now with the Allahabad HC, was recommended as Karnataka HC Chief Justice.

The collegium also recommended Justice Satish Chandra Sharma of Karnataka HC for Chief Justice of Telengana HC and Justice Ranjit V More of Bombay HC as Meghalaya HC Chief Justice. Justice Aravind Kumar of Karnataka HC was recommended as Gujarat HC Chief Justice while Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC R V Malimath has been recommended as Madhya Pradesh Chief Justice.