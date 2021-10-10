STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

In Maharashtra, a WhatsApp group unites farmers and students in need

Instead of forwarding jokes, this WhatsApp group devises ways to help needy farmers’ and students, finds Sudhir Suryawanshi.

Published: 10th October 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Murud WhatsApp group have started a seed bank for poor farmers, who have to plant 10 trees as an act of gratitude.

Members of the Murud WhatsApp group have started a seed bank for poor farmers, who have to plant 10 trees as an act of gratitude.

MAHARASHTRA:  A WhatsApp group at Murud of Latur district in Maharashtra has come to the aid of debt-ridden farmers and bright yet poor students in securing admission to good colleges. In return, the group expects each beneficiary to plant at least 10 saplings in their respective farm or vicinity. This has resulted in 10,000 trees being planted in the drought-prone village.

Murud-resident Abhijeet More started the group along with like-minded educated villagers. It was an incident in their village that changed the mood of the group. “A friend of mine, who was very bright, committed suicide because his family could not manage to collect Rs 45,000 for his sister’s marriage. A second consecutive drought in the region had increased the debt burden of the farmers, so no one could help him, which pushed him to take the extreme step,” informs More, adding, “We were too shocked. This was first suicide of this kind in the village. The discussion in our group then revolved around ways to do something for the people in need. We issued an appeal asking for monetary contribution as per one’s financial capacity. Within no time, we collected Rs 50,000 for the deceased family.”

With this, the group stopped sharing jokes and forwards, and focussed on constructive work. “We encouraged farmers to tell us about their urgent issues. The common problem was that the farmer had no money to till their land. We lend them our tractors, asking them to only bear fuel costs,” says More.

The group first helped the poorest farmers and gradually reached out to others. “Farmers also told us that the sowing season was around the corner, but they had no money to buy seeds. Again, we collected cash and bought the seeds,” recalls More. Some traders also extended help and donated soybean seeds. “We told the farmers that if they took 25 kg soyabean seeds for sowing, then after harvest, they would have to return 50 kg of the crop so that we can develop the seed bank for the needy poor farmers,” says another member of the WhatsApp group. More said the farmers in return for the seeds also had to plant 10 trees. “We brought the Malabar Neem tree from Chennai that grows fast and animals don’t eat it. In the last three years, most of the barren lands are covered with these trees that helped to retain the good soil in the rains,” he added.

The group then moved to help brilliant, underprivileged students. “We helped them to buy books and study material. If such a student wants admission in a college, we approach the college principal and ensure admission. We also make accommodation arrangements free of cost,” says More. Nevertheless, there are problems. “Many farmers did not give us the soybean seeds as promised saying the seeds were of poor quality or the production was low. We told them that if they didn’t cooperate, then the entire seed bank scheme would collapse. With time, they realised the seriousness of their role. Now, our success ratio is over 70 per cent,” said a villager.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Murud Latur Maharashtra Debt ridden farmers Poor students college admission Abhijeet More
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp