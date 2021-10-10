STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

OPD service at Delhi's government hospitals to be open on Sundays now

The resident doctors, however, did not react well to the order.

Published: 10th October 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Safdarjung Hospital

Safdarjung Hospital (File Photo |EPS)

NEW DELHI:  Central government-run hospitals in the national capital will keep their Out Patient Department (OPD) services open on Sundays from October 10. Hospitals such as Safdarjung, Ram Manohar Lohia and Lady Hardinge have issued orders stating which all services are to remain open from 
Sunday onwards. 

Departments that will operate OPDs on Sundays include medicine, surgery, orthopaedics, eye, ENT, paediatrics, urology and pharmacy at RML Hospital. “The OPD will start from October 10. Registration timing will be 8:30 am to 11:30 am. HODs concerned are requested to provide a monthly roster of their departments,” read the order.

Lady Hardinge Medical College and its associated hospitals have issued orders to start OPD services of five departments namely paediatric medicine, medicine, surgery, gynaecology and orthopaedics. The pharmacy counter will be open for drugs distribution and lab services will be available for patients. 

The resident doctors, however, did not react well to the order. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister objecting to the ministry’s decision. 

“Resident Doctors, have been working tirelessly amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Adding Non-Emergency OPD services on Sundays will only add up to the existing workload which will affect their physical as well as mental health. We would like to request you to withdraw the direction of starting the Non-Emergency OPD services on Sundays at the earliest,” read the letter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi government hospitals OPD Safdarjung Hospital Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital RML Hospital Lady Hardinge Medical College
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp