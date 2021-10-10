STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scribble the stress away

Three Delhi-NCR residents reinforce the importance of keeping a journal to manage stress and stay productive.

Tulika Mohanty pens down her thoughts in her journal.

There is no bigger privilege than having someone nearby who can listen to your thoughts without prejudice even while they’re dealing with frantic routines and hectic schedules. However, when frenzy becomes the ‘new normal’, it is essential to indulge in activities that help you unwind. In such a scenario, there is no better medium than going back to ‘dear diary’, scribbling your lingering thoughts as well as daily events in a journal. The art of keeping a journal to record your thoughts, emotions and experiences either on paper or through a digital application has proven to have significant benefits on your mental well-being. The process is meant to be cathartic and introspective, often helping you sort out your thoughts, track your progress, as well as record your good and bad days. On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, we asked three journal keepers how this activity allows them to maintain their mental well-being.


A habit for years

Mimaansa Garg (21) has filled the pages of more than four journals over the years with pictures, mementos, words, as well as illustrations. Her journals have been akin to a confidant in times of distress. A psychology student and an art enthusiast, Garg began journalling in 2013. It has been a part of her routine ever since. “I am big on planning. From writing about my day, to maintaining a habit tracker, I try to journal almost everything,” she says. The biggest bliss of keeping a journal for Garg is the positive impact it has had on her mental well-being. She concludes, “Journalling has helped me overthink less. Once I have written something down, I do not obsess about it.”


A refuge when anxious

“About two or three years ago, I experienced a very low phase in life. A friend suggested journalling, and that is how I began," says  28-year-old Tulika Mohanty. A lawyer by profession, Mohanty believes journalling is a great way of venting her emotions. In fact, she ensures that she carries a notebook at all times with her so as to jot down anything that might bother her. Calling her journal a safe space, Mohanty believes that journalling really helps her stay calm. “Whenever I am anxious, it is difficult for me to get a grip on my emotions. Writing down helps me get a control over my thoughts,” says the Greater Noida-resident. 

Stress-free digital route 

Soumya Ranjan’s (21) approach to journalling has been unconventional. What started as random notes on the last page of a book has now taken a digital form, which he shares with a select few people in the form of a WhatsApp newsletter. Journalling came as a relief for Ranjan amid the pandemic. “There was no social interaction so I started journalling, and I would send it to my friends. I would take solace in the fact there is someone reading this,” concludes Ranjan.

Alternatives to Journalling

Music is my hideaway. When unable to write, I immerse myself into music.
-   Soumya Ranjan

I prefer meditation or yoga if I have too much on my mind and I am not able to journal it.
-   Mimaansa Garg


 I like taking walks in order to calm myself down if I can’t write.
-   Tulika Mohanty

Top Journalling Tips 

Write whenever you feel like. You don’t need to follow a schedule.
-   Soumya Ranjan

 If stuck on what to journal, look for prompts and get creative.
-   Mimaansa Garg

Start small; scribble random notes, doodle, make bullet points, do whatever comes naturally to you.
-   Tulika Mohanty

