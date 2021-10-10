Uttarakhand to recruit English, computer experts for government schools

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has plans to recruit English language and computer experts in every government school in the state to strengthen students in both subjects. Banshidhar Tiwari, director-general, education, said: “This will enable the students of the government schools to overcome the hesitation they face in English language and computer skills.”

“This will create over 30,000 job opportunities in the state,” he added. The state government is also contemplating merging 1,500 schools with other schools. The move is aimed at enabling better resources for students and teachers.

Ramakrishna Uniyal, director, basic education, Uttarakhand, said: “The move will create better facilities and infrastructure for students and teachers. This is an ongoing process which will soon be implemented.”

On July 31, the Uttarakhand state education department issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for opening schools including private and government, day schools and boarding schools.

A nodal officer has been nominated from among the staff to monitor social distancing, sanitisation and other Covid -19 safety norms in the schools. The students in the boarding, as well as day schools, are allowed only after getting written permission from their parents/guardians within three days of opening the schools.

The SOP also state that in case of a higher number of students, a hybrid model of education should be implemented. The SOP includes directions for vaccination of teachers and staff before entering the residential schools along with ensuring social distancing.