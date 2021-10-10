STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Uttarakhand to recruit English, computer experts for government schools

The state government is also contemplating merging 1,500 schools with other schools. 

Published: 10th October 2021 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

Representational Image. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has plans to recruit English language and computer experts in every government school in the state to strengthen students in both subjects.  Banshidhar Tiwari, director-general, education, said: “This will enable the students of the government schools to overcome the hesitation they face in English language and computer skills.”

“This will create over 30,000 job opportunities in the state,” he added.  The state government is also contemplating merging 1,500 schools with other schools. The move is aimed at enabling better resources for students and teachers.  

Ramakrishna Uniyal, director, basic education, Uttarakhand, said: “The move will create better facilities and infrastructure for students and teachers. This is an ongoing process which will soon be implemented.” 
On July 31, the Uttarakhand state education department issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for opening schools including private and government, day schools and boarding schools.

A nodal officer has been nominated from among the staff to monitor social distancing, sanitisation and other Covid -19 safety norms in the schools. The students in the boarding, as well as day schools, are allowed only after getting written permission from their parents/guardians within three days of opening the schools.

The SOP also state that in case of a higher number of students, a hybrid model of education should be implemented. The SOP includes directions for vaccination of teachers and staff before entering the residential schools along with ensuring social distancing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand government schools Uttarakhand English language teachers Uttarakhand computer experts Banshidhar Tiwari Ramakrishna Uniyal
India Matters
For representational purposes
I-T dept detects Rs 250 crore black money after raiding two business groups in Tamil Nadu
Malayali girl Suchetha sings her way into Guinness Book of Records
Modi @20 invokes political Hindutva tandav on secularism
People take shelter at Marina beach as heavy rains lashed Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Flood alert issued for people in Chennai's suburbs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp