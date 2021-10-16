Enhance trauma data collection: Experts

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Trauma centres in India, which attend to emergency critical cases, need to have hospital-based registries and networking at all trauma care facilities in order to generate relevant data, said experts.

According to Dr Dinesh Gora, trauma surgery and critical care, AIIMS Delhi, “Under-reported trauma data cannot help reconstruct strong policies. There is a need for strengthening ‘pre-hospital care’.”

The JPNATC (Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center) of AIIMS which was turned into a Covid centre would see around 65,000 patients in a year during the pre-Covid era. Dr Gora, on the occassion of World Trauma Day also pointed at establishing communication between level 1-4 trauma centres to avoid unnecessary load on initial level.

“There is a need for improving road conditions and vehicle safety standards. Also, it is important to educate the first responders such as quick response by transport team, trained EMTs, established communication between referral trauma centres,” he said.

“Creating more and more trauma dedicated teams by increasing PG/super-speciality seats of trauma surgery for surgeons and other training courses along with ATCN training for nurses is desperately needed. Also there should be constructive approach for the trauma victims to help them to get back their routine lives with the collaboration of NGOs to provide prosthesis on free or minimal cost,” he said.