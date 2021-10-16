STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Enhance trauma data collection: Experts

The JPNATC (Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center) of AIIMS which was turned into a Covid centre would see around 65,000 patients in a year during the pre-Covid era.

Published: 16th October 2021 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI:  Trauma centres in India, which attend to emergency critical cases, need to have hospital-based registries and networking at all trauma care facilities in order to generate relevant data, said experts.
According to Dr Dinesh Gora, trauma surgery and critical care, AIIMS Delhi, “Under-reported trauma data cannot help reconstruct strong policies. There is a need for strengthening ‘pre-hospital care’.” 

The JPNATC (Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Center) of AIIMS which was turned into a Covid centre would see around 65,000 patients in a year during the pre-Covid era. Dr Gora, on the occassion of World Trauma Day also pointed at establishing communication between level 1-4 trauma centres to avoid unnecessary load on initial level. 

“There is a need for improving road conditions and vehicle safety standards. Also, it is important to educate the first responders such as quick response by transport team, trained EMTs, established communication between referral trauma centres,” he said.

“Creating more and more trauma dedicated teams by increasing PG/super-speciality seats of trauma surgery for surgeons and other training courses along with ATCN training for nurses is desperately needed. Also there should be constructive approach for the trauma victims to help them to get back their routine lives with the collaboration of NGOs to provide prosthesis on free or  minimal cost,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp