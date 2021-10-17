STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Football's Super 30: This Jharkhand footballer's students play in national tournaments

Students trained by Anand Prasad Gope have been selected to play in national tournaments and two girls have been selected for FIFA World Cup camp.

Published: 17th October 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

A training session by Anand Prasad Gope for his students, most of whom are girls coming from lower economic backgrounds

A training session by Anand Prasad Gope for his students, most of whom are girls coming from lower economic backgrounds. (Photo| EPS)

JHARKHAND: Anand Prasad Gope (30) hails from Karma, a village under Ormanjhi block on the outskirts of Ranchi in Jharkhand. He could not make it to the Indian football team, but  now helps others bend the ball. Gope has given free football coaching to nearly 300 youths, mostly girls.

"About 25 students have represented Jharkhand in various national-level tournaments. Eight went to England and six to Denmark to represent India in the under-17 team," says Gope. Two of his students - Soni Munda and Anita Kumari - have been selected to attend the camp for 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gope, a certified D-licence coach, says he started giving free coaching to 15 girls in 2013. Now, he trains nearly 300 youths; 250 of them are girls. All these girls are between eight to 18 years old, and had never ventured out of the homes or even heard about football.

Due to their poor financial condition, their families married them off in their childhood to grooms from other states like Rajasthan and Haryana, and lieu of a huge dowry, narrates Gope. 

For a better future

"When I grew up, I observed that the girls in the region never went to schools and were married off outside the state by their parents in their tender age, which hurt me a lot," says Gope, who had played football up to the district level and Ranchi league.

Coming from a poor family himself, Gope had to forego his own dreams for domestic responsibilities. To bring about a change, he first started talking to the girls' parents to change their mindsets. He took almost six months to persuade them to allow their daughters to play football.

"Initially, the villagers passed snide comments for the girls taking up football and wearing shorts. Gradually, the girls got used to it," says the football coach. Many of the girls did not attend school, so he got them enrolled to nearby schools, and they started attending classes regularly.

Gope said his sports initiative has helped keep a check on child marriages in the region. He recalls having saved one of his students from being married off at the age of 12 just for Rs 25,000. That girl was later selected for the Jharkhand Under-14 team and attended India Camp in Gujarat to represent India in Tajikistan.

Well-minded people have come forward and donated money to Gope's initiative, which he has used for purchasing sports gear such as football kits, jerseys and boots  for his trainees. Most of them, though,  play barefoot or wear normal shoes, he added.

He has also prepared a battery of young coaches who support him in training the junior players. "I train senior girls in the morning, who in turn help me train the junior students in the evening," says Gope, who wants the state government to set up a residential coaching centre in Ranchi. He even met Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the matter, but adds nothing has been done so far.

Students speak

Anshu Kacchap, currently pursuing her graduation, is being trained by Gope since 2013, and represented India Under-17 Football team in England and Denmark in 2018 and 2019. "I want to play further for the senior national team and make my career in football and bring medals for the country," she says, enthusiastically.

Another student, Anita Kumari from Chari Hujir village under Kanke block in Ranchi, has played many national tournaments like Khelo India, School National, and now she has been selected for the camp being organised for FIFA Under-17 World Cup. However, her situation at home doesn’t support her sporting dreams.

Her mother works as a labourer and father is jobless. "We receive very good training by Anand sir, but we don’t get the proper diet at home which is required for the players. If given government support, all girls can play better," says a hopeful Kumari. 

Keeping a check on child marriage

Gope recalls having saved one of his students from being married off at the age of 12 just for Rs 25,000. That girl was later selected for the Jharkhand Under-14 team and attended India Camp in Gujarat to represent India in Tajikistan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anand Prasad Gope Jharkhand Jharkhand footballer Jharkhand football coaching
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp