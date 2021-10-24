STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fourth Jan Rasoi launched, serves meals at Re 1 to underprivileged

The Jan Rasoi has come up in place of dhalaos (three-walled open garbage dumping sites), being done away by the municipal corporations. 

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir inaugurates the fourth Jan Rasoi at Laxmi Nagar in New Delhi

NEW DELHI:  East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday inaugurated the fourth Jan Rasoi at Shakarpur in Laxmi Nagar. These community kitchens provide full meals to the poor for just Rs 1. The Jan Rasoi has come up in place of dhalaos (three-walled open garbage dumping sites), being done away by the municipal corporations. 

“Earlier, people living here had to face dirt and stench, now the smell of good food being cooked emanates all around. It is a matter of great pride that we open our fourth Jan Rasoi, which will serve the poor,” said Gambhir. 

The other three kitchens located in—Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar and Vinod Nagar—have received an overwhelming response with more than 3,000 people being served every day at these places, he said. 

“Most of the beneficiaries belong to the poorest section of our society who were badly affected by the pandemic and the lockdown. It is my duty to make the lives of the most  deprived easier and this is the vision behind these community kitchens,” the minister added. 

