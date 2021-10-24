Government asks cable operators for data on channels 

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The information and broadcasting ministry has asked distribution platform operators (DPOs) and local cable operators (LCOs) to share details of logical channel numbers (LCN) data of mandatory channels --Doordarshan (DD) and Sansad TV-with the national public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati every two weeks.

The move is to ensure that the channels in question are available on each network for viewing.

As per the rules, sub-Section (1) of Section 8 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995, it is mandatory for each cable operator to show all 25 Doordarshan channels and Sansad TV including HD versions on their network.

The ministry has so far notified 25 Doordarshan Channels, Sansad TV-SD and Sansad TV - HD for mandatory telecast. “Whereas, Prasar Bharati has been entrusted with the task of monitoring of carriage of these mandatory channels by Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs)/Local Cable Operators (LCOs) on their network...therefore, all DPOs/LCOs are advised to provide LCN data of mandatory channels to Domestic Distribution wing of Prasar Bharati/ Staff of Prasar Bharati field establishment on fortnightly basis,” reads the advisory issued by the deputy secretary of the ministry last week.

LCN is a unique number assigned to a channel. The numbers are arranged in a logical manner so that viewers can easily memorise. However, the cable operators said that they have been carrying all DD channels and Sansad TV as per the rules on their respective networks.

“This is not an issue in Delhi and NCR. Maybe in some far off places on the outskirts, local distributors may have not been following the rule. There is no technical or other reason, which restrains a distributor or cable operator to telecast DD channels. Moreover, LCN are the same for a long time. If the same details are to be sent routinely and the government wants confirmation from us, we will definitely share,” said Chanderdeep Singh Bhatia, joint secretary, All Delhi Cable Operators Association.

