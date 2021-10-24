STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife slams ex-CM Amarinder Singh over his Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam

Lashing out at Amarinder, Kaur alleged Aroosa had taken all the bribe money with her and advised him to go with her to ‘enjoy his time there with her’.

Published: 24th October 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 10:35 AM

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

CHANDIGARH:   A day after Punjab deputy chief minister roasted Amarinder Singh over his friendship with Pakistan-based journalist Aroosa Alam, state Congress unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Saturday fired fresh salvos at the former chief minister, alleging it was customary to give gifts to Aroosa to get job postings as it was she who called the shots during his regime. 

The fresh bout came on a day home minister Randhawa climbed down on his aggressive stand of ordering a probe into Aroosa’s links with the ISI. The change was linked to photos of Aroosa shaking hands with Congress president Sonia Gandhi shared by Amarinder’s media adviser Thukral on Friday night.  

Lashing out at Amarinder, Kaur alleged Aroosa had taken all the bribe money with her and advised him to go with her to ‘enjoy his time there with her’. “Not a single posting was possible without paying off Aroosa or giving her a gift. She has taken all the money with her. We (the Sidhus) were never heeded because I never let my husband get close to Aroosa,” Kaur said.

Post Aroosa’s departure, development would be carried out in full swing in Punjab and instead of floating a political party, Amarinder should spend time praying and having a fun-filled life with Aroosa, Kaur said in reference to his age.

