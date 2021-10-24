Providing education is an act of patriotism, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people to ensure the best education for their children, saying it is the greatest act of patriotism and will go a long way in making the country great.

Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at an event hosted by Delhi Sanskrit Academy at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal said government schools are improving now and over 2.5 lakh students from private schools moved there this year.

“Maharshi Valmiki and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, two great icons of Valmiki community, emphasised on learning and education. I ask you to send your children to schools and do not engage them in any other work,” he said. He also presented certificates and shields to 22 students of the government schools who scored over 90 per cent marks in board exams.

“These children who scored over 90 per cent marks have dreams in their eyes and want to become IAS officers, doctors, engineers. Providing the best education to your children is the greatest act of patriotism and it will go a long way in helping the country,” he said. Kejriwal said his government not only ensured free coaching after Class 12, but also provided Rs 10 lakh loan for higher education.