STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Providing education is an act of patriotism, says Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at an event hosted by Delhi Sanskrit Academy at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal said government schools are improving now.

Published: 24th October 2021 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

CM Arvind Kejriwal felicitates a meritorious student at the event| Pti

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people to ensure the best education for their children, saying it is the greatest act of patriotism and will go a long way in making the country great.

Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at an event hosted by Delhi Sanskrit Academy at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal said government schools are improving now and over 2.5 lakh students from private schools moved there this year.

“Maharshi Valmiki and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, two great icons of Valmiki community, emphasised on learning and education. I ask you to send your children to schools and do not engage them in any other work,” he said. He also presented certificates and shields to 22 students of the government schools who scored over 90 per cent marks in board exams.

“These children who scored over 90 per cent marks have dreams in their eyes and want to become IAS officers, doctors, engineers. Providing the best education to your children is the greatest act of patriotism and it will go a long way in helping the country,” he said. Kejriwal said his government not only ensured free coaching after Class 12, but also provided Rs 10 lakh loan for higher education.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp