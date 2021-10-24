'The Last Duel' review: A tragic reflection of reality

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

The male has constantly tried to wrest control over the world, and this is why, even though Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel is set in the 14th Century world (and is based on a real story), it wouldn’t have to be changed a bit if set today.

In 1386 France, a headstrong knight, Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), challenges Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) for a duel to death. Le Gris is Carrouges’ former friend and a captain of Lord Pierre d’Alençon (Ben Affleck), and he is facing the accusation of raping Carrouges’ wife, Lady Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer). All of France now believes that justice will be served through God’s will. The Last Duel’s trump card here is that it brings together screenwriters Affleck, Damon, and Nicole Holofcener, to use the Rashomon effect: The story is told through multiple perspectives.

Carrouges’s story sets up this world and helps us understand the events. He is a born-to-rule soldier whose only aim is to inherit his father’s fort and raise an heir to the family. The braveheart’s moments of chivalry, patriotism, love, and fight for justice are juxtaposed brilliantly to depict his life. From the middle of a gruesome war, we are pulled back to a serene backdrop, and vice-versa. These meticulously cut portions feel important later on as well.

It’s only when we see Le Gris’ perspective, do we begin to guess what The Last Duel might end up being. In Le Gris’ story, there’s no admission of guilt from his side. Marguerite, and we, feel the helplessness, with no one to blame.

The third perspective is the missing piece of the puzzle. Interestingly, as the chapter introduction card that reads ‘The Truth according to Marguerite’ fades away, ‘The truth’ lingers for a few more seconds. Scott believes that her story is the absolute truth, and he subtly says that it is Marguerite who is the sole voice of sanity.

The stakes are high here. If Carrouges loses, Marguerite gets burnt to death. What of the rape accused? The duel becomes a triple-edged sword, with all three ends pointing towards the woman. In The Last Duel, you might find yourself suspending all didactic morals, yearning for barbaric justice. The Last Duel is also aware of how it will play out in the post-MeToo world. In many ways, the film is a little death—it’s pleasurable cinema and at once, a tragic reflection of reality.

The Last Duel

Cast: Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck

Director: Ridley Scott