STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

'The Last Duel' review: A tragic reflection of reality

In 1386 France, a headstrong knight, Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), challenges Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) for a duel to death.

Published: 24th October 2021 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'The Last Duel'

A still from 'The Last Duel'

The male has constantly tried to wrest control over the world, and this is why, even though Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel is set in the 14th Century world (and is based on a real story), it wouldn’t have to be changed a bit if set today. 

In 1386 France, a headstrong knight, Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), challenges Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) for a duel to death. Le Gris is Carrouges’ former friend and a captain of Lord Pierre d’Alençon (Ben Affleck), and he is facing the accusation of raping  Carrouges’ wife, Lady Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer). All of France now believes that justice will be served through God’s will. The Last Duel’s trump card here is that it brings together screenwriters Affleck, Damon, and Nicole Holofcener, to use the Rashomon effect: The story is told through multiple perspectives. 

Carrouges’s story sets up this world and helps us understand the events. He is a born-to-rule soldier whose only aim is to inherit his father’s fort and raise an heir to the family. The braveheart’s moments of chivalry, patriotism, love, and fight for justice are juxtaposed brilliantly to depict his life. From the middle of a gruesome war, we are pulled back to a serene backdrop, and vice-versa. These meticulously cut portions feel important later on as well.

It’s only when we see Le Gris’ perspective, do we begin to guess what The Last Duel might end up being. In Le Gris’ story, there’s no admission of guilt from his side. Marguerite, and we, feel the helplessness, with no one to blame.

The third perspective is the missing piece of the puzzle. Interestingly, as the chapter introduction card that reads ‘The Truth according to Marguerite’ fades away, ‘The truth’ lingers for a few more seconds. Scott believes that her story is the absolute truth, and he subtly says that it is Marguerite who is the sole voice of sanity. 

The stakes are high here. If Carrouges loses, Marguerite gets burnt to death. What of the rape accused? The duel becomes a triple-edged sword, with all three ends pointing towards the woman. In The Last Duel, you might find yourself suspending all didactic morals, yearning for barbaric justice. The Last Duel is also aware of how it will play out in the post-MeToo world. In many ways, the film is a little death—it’s pleasurable cinema and at once, a tragic reflection of reality.

The Last Duel
Cast: Jodie Comer, Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Ben Affleck
Director: Ridley Scott

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Last Duel
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp