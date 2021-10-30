STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid spike in Dengue cases, Delhi allows hospitals to divert one-third of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients

The Delhi Health and Welfare department passed an order after observing the rise in cases of the above-mentioned vector born diseases.

Published: 30th October 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

NEW DELHI:  The government has said that hospitals may use one-third of the beds reserved for Covid-19 patients, for those suffering from vector-borne diseases, if the need arises. The order came in the wake of surge in cases of dengue in the capital.

The city has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone. The city recorded its first death due to the disease this season on October 18. 

“It is observed that the numbers of cases of dengue/malaria/chikunguniya are on a rise, with increasing demand of beds for these patients. Further many of the beds reserved for Covid cases are lying vacant due to the decline in number of Covid cases,” the order issued on Friday read.

The health department directed the medical directors and medical superintendents of the government run hospitals to use one third of the beds reserved for treating of COVID-19 patients, including ICU beds, for treating people suffering from dengue, malaria and chikunguniya , if required.

Out of 10,594 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the national capital, only 164 are occupied. 

