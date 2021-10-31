STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah targets Congress over appeasement of minorities, lack of development; seeks ‘one more chance’ in U’khand

Shah urged the people of Uttarakhand to give the BJP another chance as much work was yet to be completed.

Shah at the launch of the Chief Minister Ghasiyari Yojana on Saturday

Shah at the launch of the Chief Minister Ghasiyari Yojana on Saturday| PTI

DEHRADUN:  Launching the BJP’s campaign for the Uttarakhand assembly elections early next year, union home minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress and former chief minister Harish Rawat for “appeasing” minorities and the lacking of development in the state.

“I recall once I arrived in the state when there was a Congress government here and I was national president of my party. It was Friday and suddenly our vehicle was stopped and I was told that national highway was closed for Friday namaz. Those indulging in such kind of appeasement cannot do anything for the development of this devbhoomi,” Shah said on Saturday at the launch of the Chief Minister Ghasiyari Yojana, aimed at supplying quality fodder at Rs 2 per kg to households with cattle.

Uttarakhand has 10-15% Muslim voters. Out of total 70 assembly seats, 22 seats from Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar have 25-35% Muslim votes. Shah urged the people of Uttarakhand to give the BJP another chance as much work was yet to be completed. “Give us one more chance so that we can reduce the gap between the rich and the poor. Trust us and we will transform Uttarakhand. I request not to take any wrong decision. Do not dial the wrong number, otherwise there will be a season of corruption again in Uttarakhand,” Shah said.

Shah said PM Narendra Modi will visit Kedarnath on November 5 to inaugurate an idol of Adi Shankaracharya. “The Congress feared loss of its vote bank hence could not work for the development of the Char Dham. Rawatji (Harish Rawat) you can remain scared but we are not scared of anyone,” said Shah.

Mentioning multiple projects, including the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Railway Line, Shah said: “Our government has invested in projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in the last five years. The Congress must tell the people what they had done when there they were in power.”

Shah said Congress becomes active only during the election season. “The Congress will just stage dharnas, do andolan and go to Rahul baba’s place to click pictures and tweet those. Development takes more concrete work than this.”

