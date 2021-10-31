STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress poll commitments are guaranteed: Rahul Gandhi in Goa

"I want to make very clear what is the difference between the BJP and the Congress is. The Congress believes in uniting India's people and taking them forward.

Published: 31st October 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on a local motorcycle taxi on his way to Azad Maidan in Panaji on Saturday

Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on a local motorcycle taxi on his way to Azad Maidan in Panaji on Saturday | PTI

MUMBAI:  Setting off the Congress’s poll campaign in Goa, where Assembly elections are due early next year, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the assurances that his party gives in its election manifesto is not just a commitment but a ‘guarantee’. 

Addressing the members of the fishermen community in South Goa following his arrival in the state for his day-long visit, he also alleged that while the BJP indulges in hatred and divides people, the Congress spreads love and affection as it believes in uniting people and taking them forward.

“I want to make very clear what is the difference between the BJP and the Congress is. The Congress believes in uniting India’s people and taking them forward. For us, every single Indian has the right to be given the space that he requires,” he said addressing the gathering. 

Congress’s response to the hatred spread by BJP is love and affection, he said. “So, wherever they spread anger hatred and division, we spread love and affection,”  he added. “I am not here to waste your time or my time. Just as your time is important, my time is also important. The commitment that we will make to you in manifesto is not just a commitment but a guarantee,” he added.

Talking about the assurances made by the Congress, he said, “My credibility is important to me. Unlike many other leaders, when I say something here, I will make sure it happens.” “If I come here I say to you that we will not allow coal hub and I don’t do it, next time I come here I will have no credibility,” he said in his address to the fishermen, who are opposing the project of double tracking of South Western Railway as they allege that it is an attempt to turn the state into a coal hub. 

Tejasvi’s takes ‘tourism’ jibe
Panaji: BJP MP and the party’s Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee were visiting Goa ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls as part of ‘political tourism’. Addressing a press conference here, Surya said despite the entry of TMC and Aam Aadmi Party into the state, the people knew the ruling BJP was a ‘tried and tested model of politics’. “People have reposed their trust in the BJP twice (2012 and 2017). I can assure you none of these political tourists will be able to dent the BJP’s popularity in Goa. Our party will to come to power for a third term (in 2022) here,” Surya said.

