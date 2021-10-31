Lalu Prasad eager for renewed national role, awaits Bihar by-election results 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav appears eager to play a key role in national politics after the results of Bihar’s by-elections are declared on November 2. Back in active politics three years after serving jail terms in the fodder scam cases, he has addressed many rallies in the run-up to two by-elections, which went to polling on Saturday.

Bihar election watchers say Lalu will now get cracking on bringing opposition parties together on one platform against the BJP government. “For this all-India spanning political role, sahab (as Lalu is called by his party leaders) has started working on a plan of action. His statesman-like vision and outlook will be clearer soon after the results of the by-elections are announced on November 2,” said a senior RJD party leader. Recently when asked about his role in national politics, Lalu said: “My role will be in putting the opposition parties in the central government. I will try to unite the opposition.”

He has lambasted the BJP-led Centre saying the voices of the poor are suppressed and the interests of farmers have been crushed. When asked about the leadership question in the Opposition, he replied: “Sab ho jayge….Hum log baith ke decide kar lenge ki netritva kon karega (everything will be fine… We will sit together and decide the leadership question).”

As a first step towards the national leadership role, Lalu is likely to raise three key issues: the caste census for OBCs, new farm laws and inflation. He is expected to campaign in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections against the BJP. The RJD’s state unit is working to either go in for alliance with the Samajwadi Party or support it in the polls.

The ruling NDA is also reportedly concerned about Lalu’s plans. National general secretary of BJP OBC Morcha Dr Nikhil Anand has said Lalu will have limited impact on the national scene. “He can only mock others. The people have rejected leaders like Lalu at the national level. He stands nowhere before Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.