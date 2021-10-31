Madhya Pradesh: Weaving a bright future in prison cell

Express News Service By

MADHYA PRADESH: Life seemed to have plunged into unending darkness for a 22-year-old youth in 2016 when a court convicted him and sent him to jail for 10 years in a rape case. A glimmer of hope emerged this year following relief from the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Now out of Sagar Central Jail, the young Gudda Maniram Ahirwar is looking forward to training others in weaving handloom sarees and other cotton dress material.

Gudda is from a small village in Sagar district of the Bundelkhand region in MP. He was among 175-plus central jail inmates who trained within the prison premises for over three years in the art of weaving dress material, including globally famous Chanderi and Maheshwari pattern cotton sarees.

Gudda is now excited to start his own handloom unit in his village and has emerged as one of the master trainers of Sagar Central Jail. Such trainers are likely to join a joint venture of the Central Jail and a Digambar Jain community trust to train people outside the jail in weaving 100% cotton fabric on the handloom.

“I earned `70,000 by weaving sarees inside the jail. The jail’s management and the Jain community trust are working to get me a bank loan, which will help me to start my life afresh in a big way,” said Gudda.

In the adjoining Niwari district, a murder convict lifer at the Sagar Central Jail, Ram Kumar, has used the nine-month parole to train his teenage daughter and son in the same weaving art. In Sagar district, out on bail, another Central Jail inmate Manohar Lodhi has started his own handloom unit after learning the art inside the jail.

“The joint venture of the MP Jail Department and Sakriya Samyak Darshan Sahkar Sangh-SSDSS (a trust of the Digambar Jain community) began in January 2019 with 154 handlooms in a 10,200 square ft shed inside Sagar Central Jail premises. It has not only trained 175 jail inmates (67 of them are out on bail) in handloom weaving but also helped them earn in three-and-a-half years,” says Rekha Jain, a former deputy police superintendent.

Sarees and dress material weaved by prisoners have generated Rs 40 lakh

“The cotton sarees, dress material and home furnishings weaved by Central Jail inmates have generated sale proceeds of over `40 lakh so far from more than 300 customers spread across the country and even abroad,” says Jain, who has been an active representative of the SSDSS after her voluntary retirement from government service in 2014.

She is joined by pediatrician Dr Neelam Jain in reforming the lives of jail inmates and aiding their post jail rehab. The ex-MP police officer recalls how the venture started with the blessings of Jain saint Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj during his ‘Chaturmas’ in Khajuraho town of Madhya Pradesh in 2018. The Jain saint had appealed for promoting Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for 100% cotton handloom weaving, besides reforming and rehabilitating the jail inmates. His call soon found favour among his disciples to pool around Rs 1 crore.

“The then Director General of MP Prisons, senior IPS officer Sanjay Chaudhary, took proactive interest in starting a handloom unit at the Sagar Central Jail. The journey started with just two handlooms in 2018, but grew to 154 handlooms in January 2019 under a permanent shed of 10,200 sq ft,” said Dr Jain.

The jail inmates got their training from master handloom weavers/trainers from Maheshwar, Sausar and Chanderi towns of the state. Later, skilled jail inmates turned trainers for fellow jail inmates,” she said.

“Various woven products, all creations of jail inmates, have found their way to the jail department’s Sadbhavna Vikraya Kendra outlets as well as online sale platforms.

The patrons include domestic customers in Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Ferozpur as well as those in US and Canada,” says pediatrician Neelam Jain, another key representative of the SSDSS. “Over 80% of our 200-300 loyal customers are booking their orders online,” says Neelam. Sagar Central Jail superintendent Rakesh Bhangre says Madhya Pradesh’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje wants to replicate the model in her constituency in Shivpuri district.

Inmates trained by masters in the craft

