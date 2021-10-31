One BJP, six BSP MLAs join Samajwadi Party; Akhilesh Yadav blasts UP CM Yogi

Express News Service By

LUCKNOW: Seven legislators — one from the BJP and six suspended from the BSP — joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday in the presence of its chief Akhilesh Yadav, who hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and also claimed the BJP and the Congress “are the same’’.

“The people of the state are so agitated that the BJP will be wiped out in the coming days and Bhajpa pariwar (BJP family) will appear as Bhaagta Pariwar (runaway family),” the SP chief said here while taunting the ruling party over its MLA Rakesh Rathore’s desertion and indicating that some others from the BJP were also in touch with him in the poll-bound state.

Those who joined the SP - BJP MLA from Sitapur Rakesh Rathore and BSP rebels Aslam Raini (Shrawati), Sushma Patel (Madiyahon), Aslam Ali (Hapur), Hakim Lal Bind (Handia), Mujtaba Siddiqui (Phoolpur) and Hargovind Bhargava (Sidhauli) - expressed their resolve to make Akhilesh Yadav the chief minister again in the coming elections.

Taking to Twitter, Yadav claimed that the BJP will not get enough ticket-aspirants ‘’even if it declares 403 chief ministers” as the party is staring at defeat in the assembly polls. The UP Assembly’s strength is 403.

Earlier this year, an audio clip purportedly of Rathore criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking people to clap and clang bells and plates during the COVID-19 pandemic had gone viral on social media, after which he was asked by the party leadership to explain his alleged anti-party activities.

The BSP rebels who joined the SP were suspended by Mayawati after they had opposed the nomination of the party’s official candidate Ramji Gautam for Rajya Sabha in October 2020. They had reportedly met Akhilesh Yadav earlier this year and had hinted that they may switch sides soon. Yadav also took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that 90 percent works of the BJP manifesto have been completed and the 10 percent remaining will be taken up in the next few months.