Project to make women aware of legal rights, NCW launches pan-India program

NEW DELHI: With an aim to impart practical knowledge about legal rights and remedies provided under various women-related laws, the National Commission for Women has launched a pan-India legal awareness programme for women.

The programme launched in collaboration with the National Legal Services Authority is targeted at making women ready “to face the challenges in real life situations”. Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson pointed out that a large section of the society is still unaware about the forms of aids that are available to them. “We seek to rectify this situation with one step at a time or in this case with one camp at a time covering all the districts in the country,” she said.

The programme aims to cover all states through regular sessions to make women aware of the various machineries of the justice delivery system available for redressal of their grievances. The project will sensitise women and girls about their rights as provided under the various laws including the Indian Penal Code. It will also make them aware of the procedure of approaching and utilising various channels available for the redressal of grievances, such as police, judiciary and executive.