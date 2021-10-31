Raipur Diary: Raigarh records best vaccination rate

Ejaz Kaiser By

Balco signs MoU with HelpAge India

Bharat Aluminium Company, major aluminium producer at Korba in Chhattisgarh, has signed an MoU with HelpAge India to deploy Mobile Health Unit to serve citizens from tribal communities in rural areas. The MHU equipped with state-of-the-art machinery will be managed by doctors, trained medical staff who shall provide free medical advice, awareness and medicines for common ailments free of cost to the local communities. “Besides providing doorstep healthcare services to rural populace, facilities will be accessible even in remote areas,” said Prakash Borgaonkar, regional head, BALCO.

100 MBBS seats for Kanker college approved

National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 100 MBBS seats for Kanker-based college and asked it to comply with the commission’s norms. The assessment report to grant permission by Medical Assessment and Rating Board regarding the establishment of a new government medical college at Kanker, about 150 km from Raipur, has been approved. The MARB took decision after reviewing the NMC Assessor’s report and the appraisal-remarks by Expert Groups on infrastructure facilities of the college, laboratories, library, hostels, hospital and availability of the faculty, their experience, publications, nursing and paramedical staff available along with other prerequisites for starting MBBS course for the academic year 2021-22.

Raigarh records best vaccination rate

As the nation crossed a major milestone of 100 crore mark on Covid vaccination, the campaign in Raigarh district recorded the highest inoculation rate at 79.66 percent, covering the eligible population. Hamirpur in Himachal with 72.21 percent, Chamoli in Uttarakhand with 70.81 percent secured second and third position respectively in the country. In August this year Raigarh achieved action plan to counter challenges on executing 100 percent vaccination through meticulous operation planning, monitoring and community participation .

Paddy procurement from Dec 1 in Chhattisgarh

With an increase of 48,000 hectares in the area over which paddy is grown, leading to the augmented production during current kharif season, the Chhattisgarh government has increased the procurement limit from the last year’s 92 to 105 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) as a new target this year. The paddy procurement at Rs 2,500 per quintal is set to begin from December 1. During the last kharif season, the state had to struggle to make the use of the procured paddy and was left with 20.5 LMT as surplus. The state is known as the rice bowl of the country. The main crops are rice, maize, kodo-kutki and other small millets and pulses; oilseeds, such as groundnuts (peanuts).

Ejaz Kaiser

Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh ejaz@newindianexpress.com