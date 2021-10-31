Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says ready for a fourth term

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: At a time when Congress High Command is trying to project that all is well in the Rajasthan Congress, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is still miffed at how his rivals led by Sachin Pilot tried to topple his government.

Gehlot’s remarks at a public rally near Jaipur have got political circles buzzing. This is at a time when the Congress central leadership is looking at a cabinet reshuffle and political appointments as a way to pacify the dissidents in the party.

At another rally, Gehlot has also asserted that he will not only complete his current tenure, but is also in a mood to have a fourth time as the CM in case the Congress wins the next assembly elections in the state.

Gehlot has become politically active after a long time and he is once again attacking his opponents fiercely. In a public rally near Shahpura town of Jaipur, Gehlot recalled the political crisis of last year triggered by Pilot’s revolt and attacked thos e who executed it. Gehlot bluntly recalled the political developments of last year and attacked the characters who executed the same.

Gehlot had gone to Kariri village in Shahpura to take stock of the ‘Campaign of Administration with villages’. But seeing a huge crowd gathered there, he couldn’t stop opening his heart about the time when Pilot sent Gehlot government into a crisis along with 18 MLAs supporting him. By bringing his government into a minority, CM Gehlot said they had created a serious trouble. Gehlot said, “I am a magician, so I did magic and saved the government.” Gehlot’s statement is being seen as a blow to the disgruntled MLAs who are desperate to get a proper place in the cabinet reshuffle. Gehlot further attacked the Pilot faction by arguing that his government was saved because of independent MLAs.