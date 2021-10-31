RJD chief key for opposition: Left leader Dipankar Bhattacharya

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, has said that the unity within opposition stands fragmented but it would be redressed with time.

Stressing on the need for a broad-based approach by opposition to challenge the BJP-led regime, he said that the opposition should give better representation to people’s concerns and project these concerns as larger interests of the nation.

Speaking to The Sunday Standard exclusively, Bhattacharya said, “There is no doubt that the unity within opposition stands fragmented. But, the people of the country are fed up with the misrule of BJP-led government in the Centre with the country reeling under unemployment, inflation and corruption. Besides, the voices of the poor as well as the farmers are being suppressed.”

He predicted that a new leadership will emerge which will challenge the BJP’s electoral triumph and autocratic regime. He said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav should play the key role in the national politics the way Jayaprakash Narayan had played during 1974.