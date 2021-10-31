STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

RJD chief key for opposition: Left leader Dipankar Bhattacharya

Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, has said that the unity within opposition stands fragmented but it would be redressed with time. 

Published: 31st October 2021 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

CPM flags CPIM flags | PTI

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  Dipankar Bhattacharya, general secretary, CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, has said that the unity within opposition stands fragmented but it would be redressed with time. 

Stressing on the need for a broad-based approach by opposition to challenge the BJP-led regime, he said that the opposition should give better representation to people’s concerns and project these concerns as larger interests of the nation. 

Speaking to The Sunday Standard exclusively, Bhattacharya said, “There is no doubt that the unity within opposition stands fragmented. But, the people of the country are fed up with the misrule of BJP-led government in the Centre with the country reeling under unemployment, inflation and corruption. Besides, the voices of the poor as well as the farmers are being suppressed.” 

He predicted that a new leadership will emerge which will challenge the BJP’s electoral triumph and autocratic regime. He said RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav should play the key role in the national politics the way Jayaprakash Narayan had played during 1974.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dipankar Bhattacharya RJD
India Matters
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, after being released from the Arthur Road jail on bail, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aryan Khan walks out after 26 days in Mumbai jail in cruise drugs case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
'Modi will be more powerful as Congress not serious about politics': Mamata's jibe at Gandhis
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Delhi lawyer files complaint against JNU webinar organisers for using phrase 'Indian Occupation in Kashmir'
A health worker administers the Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
14,313 new COVID cases in India, active infections increase as recovery numbers go down

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp