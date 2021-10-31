RSS seeks uniform population policy

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The RSS on Saturday reiterated its call for a population policy with incentives and disincentives, uniformly applicable to all. It also slammed the “switch on, off” approach to ban firecrackers on the eve of Diwali.

On the conclusion of Sangh’s three-day national executive committee meeting, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the delegates dwelt on the expansion programmes, including of shakhas, across India. With the RSS completing 100 years in 2025, the roadmap to expand its presence in Kashmir, Northeast and other parts of the country were discussed.

Speaking on population policy, Hosabale referred to the Vijyadashmi address of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying the country should have a uniform, “scientifically prepared” population policy with incentives and disincentives as a way ahead to gain population stability. Only a few states have brought in norms to discourage those who don’t follow family planning norms, he said.

The RSS leader also expressed displeasure over banning firecrackers on Diwali, saying one festival shouldn’t be singled out and a consensus approach be adopted, which should also address the issue of livelihoods.

On rising fuel prices, he suggested the government should work on alternative energy sources. Supporting strong laws against conversions, the RSS general secretary said the converted person should make public announcement of his/her religion and stop taking double benefits.