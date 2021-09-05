BJP to launch 20-day campaign on PM Narendra Modi's birthday

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The BJP will launch a 20-day ‘Seva and Samarpan’ campaign on Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday on September 17, to mark his “two decades in public service”. The party has been celebrating Modi’s birthday as ‘Seva Diwas’ every year since 2014 and organises welfare activities across the country for a week, but this time it has been extended to 20 days as the PM is completing two decades in electoral politics.

BJP chief J P Nadda has directed party workers to organise health and blood donation camps and distribute ration to the poor as part of the campaign. He has also asked them to visit Covid vaccination camps to facilitate the inoculation drive.

Significantly, the BJP Kisan Morcha will celebrate Modi’s birthday as ‘Kisan Jawan Samman Diwas’ and will honour families of soldiers and farmers. In the wake of the protests over agricultural laws, the saffron party has been accused by opposition leaders of not respecting the families of soldiers and farmers.

Five crore postcards will be sent by the BJP booth workers across India to the PM to congratulate him for his efforts and to “commit themselves to public service”. The party has also asked workers to publicise the auction of gifts received by Modi. Funds generated through it will be used in Namami Gange project.