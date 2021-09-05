STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops don’t want to catch real culprits in Delhi riot cases: AAP leader Atishi

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday flayed the Delhi Police over its method of investigation into the northeast Delhi riots of last year. 

Published: 05th September 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (File photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday flayed the Delhi Police over its method of investigation into the northeast Delhi riots of last year. "It is crystal clear that the Delhi Police is trying to protect some people as it hasn't been able to move much ahead in the investigation in the last one and half years," said party legislator Atishi at a press meeting.

“There have been 750 cases registered with regard to northeast Delhi riots, out of which only in 35 instances charge sheets have been filed. The court is now feeling that the Delhi Police does not want to investigate the matter. This clearly shows that BJP’s Delhi Police does not want to investigate the riots properly,” alleged the AAP MLA.

Earlier, the Delhi cabinet and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had locked horns over hiring special prosecutors for arguing the cases. Both sides rejected each other’s suggestions but finally L-G Baijal prevailed using his special powers. At that time the AAP government had questioned the impartiality of the investigating agency.

“Police has no intention to do a proper investigation into the northeast Delhi riots. The comments made recently by a Sessions Judge have made this amply clear. They do not want to catch the real culprits who spread hatred. They don’t have any intention to file a proper charge sheet. The court has said police investigation shows total non-application of mind,” added Atishi. 

TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Atishi Delhi police Delhi riots
