Distant dream: 8 years on, only 5% houses covered by Delhi govt’s water supply pilot project

8 years on, only 5% houses covered by Delhi govt’s water supply pilot project

Aim to ensure 24x7 water supply in Malviya Nagar and Vasant Vihar

Reason cited by officials: Not enough water is available to cater to the entire project area

Delhi government has set an ambitious target of providing 24x7 water supply to every household in the city by 2024

DJB started the pilot project in Malviya Nagar and Vasant Vihar in partnership with private companies in January 2013

Deadline for completing the work of pilot project: December 2014

50,000 households in Malviya Nagar

8,000 households in Vasant Vihar

Target achieved

783 houses in Malviya Nagar

2156 houses in Vasant Vihar

DJB supplies around 935 million gallons of water per day (MGD) against the demand of 1,140 MGD

Each household in Delhi gets an average of four hours of water supply per day

Besides Malviya Nagar and Vasant Vihar, the DJB has been providing 24x7 water supply to two colonies in Nangloi

12% 24x7 water supply projects in the three areas will cover 12% of the city’s population.