Distant dream: 8 years on, only 5% houses covered by Delhi govt’s water supply pilot project

8 years on, only 5% houses covered by Delhi govt’s water supply pilot project
Aim to ensure 24x7 water supply in Malviya Nagar and Vasant Vihar
Reason cited by officials: Not enough water is available to cater to the entire project area
Delhi government has set an ambitious target of providing 24x7 water supply to every household in the city by 2024
DJB started the pilot project in Malviya Nagar and Vasant Vihar in partnership with private companies in January 2013
Deadline for completing the work of pilot project: December 2014
50,000 households in Malviya Nagar
8,000 households in Vasant Vihar
Target achieved
783 houses in Malviya Nagar
2156 houses in Vasant Vihar
DJB supplies around 935 million gallons of water per day (MGD) against the demand of 1,140 MGD
Each household in Delhi gets an average of four hours of water supply per day
Besides Malviya Nagar and Vasant Vihar, the DJB has been providing 24x7 water supply to two colonies in Nangloi
12% 24x7 water supply projects in the three areas will cover 12% of the city’s population.