Guwahati Diary: ‘Covid Sahayata Kendra’ comes up in Guwahati 

A Covid Sahayata Kendra (CSK) has come up in Guwahati recently.

Published: 05th September 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid Sahayata Kendra (CSK) has come up in Guwahati recently. Its prime purpose is to promote awareness about Covid-19 and help the state prepare to deal with the ongoing pandemic effectively. The centre is the brainchild of Child In Need Institute (CINI), an NGO that has been working for the last 47 years in the health sector. The CINI reached out to people in different remote areas of the country since the start of the pandemic. It has remained active in helping people fight the pandemic. It established its first CSK in Assam with the objective of helping people fight the virus.

Assam governor stresses on girls’ education
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has insisted on girls completing their education. He said it is necessary to give them the opportunity to get educated and contribute to the growth of the nation. He said Assam has accorded top priority to women’s education.

After visiting Kalyani Niwas, a shelter house for girls in Guwahati, the governor said, “Since education is the prime mover of development, it should be compulsorily provided to all girls and encourage them to study, become educated and contribute to the growth of the country.”  He also advocated proper guidance to an individual during childhood as it is a crucial phase for personality formation in a person’s life. Since childhood is the most formative period in one’s life, all efforts should be taken to ensure that children enjoy their childhood, Mukhi said. 

Sarma highlights IIT-Guwahati’s achievements
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this week praised the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G). The CM said the institution has made a name for itself in a short span of three decades by imparting high quality technical education.

He said the institute has produced several globally competitive leaders and has been credited for numerous researches that have significantly benefitted the society. Speaking at the IIT-G’s 28th Foundation Day, Sarma said the institute was the result of the historic Assam agitation. It came into existence as a result of the collective aspirations of the people, and as such, its responsibility to the state and its people increases manifold, the CM said. He requested faculties, students and alumni to remain connected with the state in their entire life.

NRC coordinator accused of corruption
Assam Public Works (APW), an NGO, will move the Gauhati High Court over the alleged misappropriation of `360 crore by the office of the state coordinator for National Register of Citizens (NRC) during the updation of document between 2014 and 2019. Prateek Hajela, an IAS officer, was serving as the NRC state coordinator during the period. APW chief Abhijeet Sarma said it was found in the inspection report that Central funds were siphoned off. Earlier, Sarma had filed cases with Central Bureau of Investigation and Criminal Investigation Department against Hajela. 

Prasanta Mazumdar
Our correspondent in Guwahati
prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

