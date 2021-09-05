STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Hit by MCD poll fever, major parties begin voter outreach programmes

AAP, BJP & Congress plan hundreds of meetings to reach out to different sections of voters

Published: 05th September 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP unit welcoming a former AAP leader on Saturday

Delhi BJP unit welcoming a former AAP leader on Saturday | TWITTER

NEW DELHI:  The city will witness a flurry of political activities in the coming weeks as major political parties have started preparing the ground for the municipal elections scheduled next year. The senior leaderships of BJP, AAP and Congress have been meeting grassroots workers and sympathisers as part of their strategy. Besides foot marches, demonstrations and symposiums, they have planned thousands of small meetings with limited presence of voters in the next four weeks.

The BJP, which has been in power in municipal corporations for three terms, will launch a mega public outreach initiative around September 15. It is expected to hold 11,000 meetings with people belonging to different groups.  “Efforts will be made to hold regular dialogues with people from different walks of life. We will reach out to everyone. Party leaders will exclusively meet electorate from Uttarakhand, south Indian states and others, who are living and voting in the city. Another plan is to interact with 25 to 50 prominent city residents in small groups,” said Harshdeep Malhotra, general secretary of Delhi BJP.

The upcoming civic body polls are crucial for the three outfits. The BJP will fight tooth and nail to beat anti-incumbency while the AAP, ruling Delhi since 2013, will be making every possible effort to spread its wing. On the other hand, the elections will give an opportunity to the Congress to stay relevant in the city politics.

AAP has already launched a campaign in which MLAs interact with
the public in their constituencies;

In an attempt to beat the odds, the Congress has also started holding discussions and seeking feedback to finalise candidates. The party has appointed independent observers for all 14 districts, who are MLAs from neighbouring Haryana. The observers have been meeting with ground-level workers and the process is likely to complete by September 9, said Shaktisinh Gohil, Rajya Sabha MP, who is in-charge of Delhi Congress.

“After receiving reports from all districts, we will sit together with office bearers and prepare the final list of candidates. Simultaneously, we will continue our outreach campaign. Instead of large public gatherings, the party is looking at small gatherings this time,” said Gohil.

The AAP has already been conducting several activities on the ground as announced by Gopal Rai, convenor of Delhi unit of the party.  In September, the AAP will hold nearly 2,500 meetings in which party MLAs will interact with city residents to understand their issues. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD MCD poll AAP BJP
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp