STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

I wanted to make Naga food in its true form: 'Heritage Naga Food' owner Rocila Patton

Rocila Patton did not expect to stay in Delhi for too long. “I had just come to help my younger brother settle into college.

Published: 05th September 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

A Naga spread curated by Patton

A Naga spread curated by Patton

Rocila Patton did not expect to stay in Delhi for too long. “I had just come to help my younger brother settle into college. Things happened, and I’m still here,” smiles Patton, who runs Heritage Naga Food, a Naga restaurant in the Capital.

Patton went on to become one of the six people who went on to open Hornbill Café, at the urban hamlet in Safdarjung — Humayunpur. Patton, who served as the head/primary chef at the café, then wanted to venture out on her own, as she wanted to celebrate her own cuisine as cooked at homes across Nagaland.

Indeed, while people who have the slightest inkling of Naga (specifically) or Northeastern (broadly) food tend to end at Bhut Jolokia (Ghost Peppers) as being the be all and end all of the cuisine, Patton prides herself on serving the kinds of dishes and meal “we’d have at home.”

One of these items is bamboo shoots, which, explains Patton can be prepared in a myriad ways, depending on its state of being, er, ripeness. “We use all kinds of meats, from chicken to pork to beyond, but among the things we use across dishes is the bamboo shoot, which has so many different means to cook it over its lifetime. I wanted to do something closer to home, and do Naga food in its true form; food I know from home,” says Patton, 36, who launched her restaurant in 2017 on the first floor of said hamlet. “I don’t often do thalis and things like that, even though other people do it well, because everything is so seasonal. I prepare food with the freshest produce possible; most of it I get from back home in Dimapur.”

That’s not to say Patton has not found a home away from home in South Delhi. “Since I have come here, and stayed in Humayunpur, I have never felt like an outsider. From the shops to the restaurants to the people, everything is familiar. Northeast India is very diverse, but this community provides a space for all of us,” reveals Patton.

“Honestly, it’s our returning customers who are still keeping us afloat. When the shutdowns happened, we were very fortunate that our landlord gave us a 50 per cent discount on rent, and people kept calling to ask when we would reopen, and it’s both those things that have enabled us to survive.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rocila Patton Heritage Naga Food
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp