In a first, BCCL to use drones to assess risk near coal mines

RANCHI:  Bharat Cocking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Dhanbad will use drones to survey Jharia fire and subsidence-prone inhabitant areas so that the process of rehabilitation of the affected families living there could be expedited.Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC), during a meeting with the officials of Rehabilitation Development Authority (JRDA), meant for implementing the Jharia Master Plan, also directed the BCCL to arrange satellite images of the area from an authorized agency and submit a detailed report on the present status of the inhabitants living in the region.

The direction was given by the DC while reviewing Jharia inferno with JRDA, BCCL, Central Mining Planning and Design Institute, Rail India Technical and Economic Services officials on Thursday. Jharia coal field has been burning underground for over a hundred years, as residents living across 250 sq km sit on a ticking time bomb.

JRDA officials said that they have been directed to conduct drone survey of the fire prone areas and get visual clippings so that actual status of the region could be ascertained. 

