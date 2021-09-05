STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

NCP drops farmer leader Raju Shetti from MLC list

He said, as per some legal point, if a person has lost an elections recently, he cannot be appointed as MLC.

Published: 05th September 2021 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (File Photo| PTI)

MUMBAI: Controversy in Maharashtra over appointment of 12 MLC refuses to die. Now, it has taken a twist with NCP deciding to drop farmer leader Raju Shetti’s name from the list and bring in NCP Hemant Takale, a close aide of party chief Sharad Pawar.

Raju Shetti, a former Lok Sabha MP and president of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangthan, one of the alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government criticised NCP after it merged that his name was dropped. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Congress Minister Balasaheb Thorat met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and informed him of the change in the list.

Sources said NCP leader Ajit Pawar was told that Raju Shetti, who lost the Lok Sabha election in 2019 cannot be nominated for MLC through governor’s quota. The governor had also expressed displeasure over the inclusion of NCP leader Eknath Khadse, citing Enforcement Directorate probe against him. Earlier, Ajit Pawar hinted that the party may drop the name of Raju Shetti from the MLC list. He said, as per some legal point, if a person has lost an elections recently, he cannot be appointed as MLC. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCP MLC farmer leader Raju Shetti
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp