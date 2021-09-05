STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Taliban government formation in Afghanistan on hold after infighting

According to one of the Taliban leaders negotiating with different groups over power-sharing, bid to make the new govt broad-based and acceptable to the international community is causing the delay

Published: 05th September 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Taliban fighters patrol on a vehicle outside Kabul airport on Saturday

Taliban fighters patrol on a vehicle outside Kabul airport on Saturday | AFP

The Taliban on Saturday yet again postponed the formal announcement of their government reportedly due to infighting among various factions within the militia over power-sharing, especially between the Baradar camp and the Haqqani Network. While Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar, chairman of the Taliban’s political office in Qatar, is widely believed to be face of the new government with Hibatullah Akhundzada being the titular head, the ISI-sponsored Haqqani Network, whose troops control Kabul, is eyeing an important role in the yet-to-be formed government.

ALSO WATCH:

“The announcement about the new government and Cabinet members will now be made next week,” Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Saturday, without divulging more details. This is the second time that the Taliban have delayed the formation of the new government in Kabul.

In a surprise move, ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed reached Kabul on Saturday reportedly to lobby for the Haqqanis. A delegation of senior Pakistani officials is accompanying him, according to Pakistan media outlets. The ISI chief’s trip is the first high-level visit by a Pakistani official since the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15. 

According to Khalil Haqqani, one of the Taliban leaders negotiating with different groups over power-sharing, the bid to make the new government broad-based and acceptable to the international community is causing the delay. 

“The Taliban can form a government of their own but they are now focusing to have an administration in which all parties, groups and sections of the society have proper representation,” he said.  Meanwhile, India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed hope that the Taliban would be ‘reasonable’ while addressing concerns of New Delhi. 

ALSO READ | At least two killed after Taliban fire weapons into air in Kabul

“Our engagement with the Taliban has been limited. It’s not that we have had a robust conversation. But for whatever conversation we’ve had so far... the Taliban seem to indicate that they will be reasonable in the way they handle this,” the foreign secretary said. 

Modi may visit US in month-end   
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the US later this month, government sources said. Although the dates were yet to be finalized, it is likely that Modi’s first visit to the US after President Joe Biden assumed office will take place between September 22 and 27. The visit will result in Modi and Biden’s first in-person meeting. The two leaders have previously met virtually at the first-ever Quad leader’s summit in March, the G7 summit in June and the climate change summit in April. The visit assumes significance as it comes amid a rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan. Also, the visit is being seen as an attempt by the PM to reach out to the Democrats, who have been vocally critical of his Kashmir policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Taliban infighting Taliban government Aghanistan
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp