Teachers allege NEP will lead to job cuts, FYUP not in interest of students

Abha Dev Habib, member of DUTA and teacher at Miranda House, said the FYUP with MEES will create a class divide, put financial burden on the students and will create digital divide.

Published: 05th September 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The Federation of Central Universites Association (FEDCUTA) on Saturday said that they will not participate in the Teachers’ Day celebrations this year alleging that the National Education Policy (NEP) will reduce the role of teachers and increase job cuts. The teachers’ association also held a meeting to express their discomfort with the NEP recommendations for higher education and the Four Year Undergraduate Program (FYUP) with Multiple Entry and Exit System (MEES).

The online meeting was attended by teachers from central universities such as Assam, Delhi, Jamia and 
Allahabad, and raised the issues related to various aspects of the NEP 2020 and its “ramifications”.“While the education sector took a massive set back because of the pandemic, the central Government has failed to provide leadership in responding to issues faced by students and teachers.

No surveys were conducted by the MoE among students and teachers, no visible steps taken to bridge the increasing disparity which ruined the learning experience of a large section of students. Like farm laws and changes in  labour laws, NEP 2020 too was passed without tabling it in Parliament and today the same pattern is replicated by vice chancellors for pushing NEP without any serious discussion on its implications,” said DUTA president Rajib Ray. 

Abha Dev Habib, member of DUTA and teacher at Miranda House, said the FYUP with MEES will create a class divide, put financial burden on the students and will create digital divide. “The addition of a fourth year will come at an additional cost, which most will be able to ill-afford, but without any extra benefit, has been taken without consideration of what this will mean for many young people,” she said.

According to FEDCUTA, currently, over 10,000 posts are lying vacant across 46 central universities and many more in state universities. “No attempt is made by the government to ensure filling up of positions except periodic statements as lip service,” said a teacher. 

