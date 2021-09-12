STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Change of guard in Gujarat BJP worries Congress

Gujarat Congress leaders said a change of face in the BJP ahead of elections could be a game-changer as the ruling party looks to overcome anti-incumbency.

Published: 12th September 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Rupani submits his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat.

Vijay Rupani submits his resignation to governor Acharya Devvrat. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI:  The change of guard in Gujarat has increased the worries of the Congress ahead of next year’s assembly elections. Though party leaders targeted the BJP saying Vijay Rupani’s exit was a reflection of the government’s failure, there’s concern within the Congress about its own state of affairs.

Several Congress leaders expressed concern that a delay in decision-making by the high command on several issues, including key appointments in the state unit, could hit the party. Gujarat Congress leaders said a change of face in the BJP ahead of elections could be a game-changer as the ruling party looks to overcome anti-incumbency.

“The BJP will bring someone who will revive the party’s electoral fortunes not only in 2022 but also for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It should worry leadership as our state unit is in complete disarray and we still don’t have a full-time chief, Leader of Opposition and AICC in-charge of the state,” said a senior Gujarat leader.  
After the party’s debacle in local body polls, PCC chief Amit Chavda and LoP Paresh Dhanani had resigned, taking responsibility. The post of the AICC in-charge is vacant after the demise of Rajeev Satav in May. “The inordinate delay in taking decisions is demoralising workers. The state of ambiguity on leadership, failure to address infighting and no tall leader after Ahmed Patel to look after strategy will impact our chances,” said an MLA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resignation Gujarat Congress Lok Sabha polls election 2024 PCC chief Amit Chavda
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp