Change of guard in Gujarat BJP worries Congress

Richa Sharma By

NEW DELHI: The change of guard in Gujarat has increased the worries of the Congress ahead of next year’s assembly elections. Though party leaders targeted the BJP saying Vijay Rupani’s exit was a reflection of the government’s failure, there’s concern within the Congress about its own state of affairs.

Several Congress leaders expressed concern that a delay in decision-making by the high command on several issues, including key appointments in the state unit, could hit the party. Gujarat Congress leaders said a change of face in the BJP ahead of elections could be a game-changer as the ruling party looks to overcome anti-incumbency.

“The BJP will bring someone who will revive the party’s electoral fortunes not only in 2022 but also for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It should worry leadership as our state unit is in complete disarray and we still don’t have a full-time chief, Leader of Opposition and AICC in-charge of the state,” said a senior Gujarat leader.

After the party’s debacle in local body polls, PCC chief Amit Chavda and LoP Paresh Dhanani had resigned, taking responsibility. The post of the AICC in-charge is vacant after the demise of Rajeev Satav in May. “The inordinate delay in taking decisions is demoralising workers. The state of ambiguity on leadership, failure to address infighting and no tall leader after Ahmed Patel to look after strategy will impact our chances,” said an MLA.