Pendency of criminal cases at Allahabad HC worrying: CJI 

Law Minister Rijiju said the Central government is set to introduce new legislation on mediation in the upcoming winter session of Parliament.

Published: 12th September 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Justice N V Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana on Saturday expressed concern over the long pendency of criminal cases at the Allahabad High Court and requested the court and the bar to resolve the issue.
“I do not want to point fingers or lay any blame regarding the pendency in the Allahabad High Court relating to criminal cases, which is very worrying,” CJI said at the foundation stone laying ceremony of National Law University in Prayagraj. The event also involved laying the foundation stone of a new building of Allahabad High Court.

The event was attended by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, President Ram Nath Kovind and Acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari.

President Ram Nath Kovind (C) flanked by UP CM Yogi Adityanath (L), UP Governor Anandiben Patel (2nd L), CJI NV Ramana (2nd R) and law minister Kiren Rijiju (R) in Prayagraj on Saturday | pti

The CJI’s remarks came after the top court had issued a notice to Allahabad High Court last month, in a batch of pleas to consider laying down broad parameters that could be considered by while granting bail.
CJI also acknowledged that the Allahabad Bar and Bench have produced some of the greatest legal luminaries in the country. He made a reference to a 1975 judgment of Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of Allahabad High Court, which resulted in the disqualification of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi thereby triggering the ominous Emergency era.

Law Minister Rijiju said the Central government is set to introduce new legislation on mediation in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. “We will table a bill on mediation. Preparations have been completed,” said Rijiju. “We want to make India a hub of international arbitration. We believe in the independence of the judiciary, we want to strengthen the judicial system and take steps to make the judiciary stronger.”

President Kovind emphasised the need for the representation of women in the justice system. “A just society will only be truly achieved when women are represented in the justice system, in addition to all other fields. Today, including the Supreme Court and high courts, there are less than 12% women judges,” he said.

