PM Narendra Modi sings paens of Tamil scholar and poet Subramania Bharati

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced setting up of a chair at Banaras Hindu University in the name of Tamil scholar and poet Subramania Bharati on the occasion of his death centenary. At an event where he made the announcement, Modi also acknowledged Tamil as the “oldest language in the world”. Importantly, the announcement by the PM comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government declared that the poet’s death anniversary will be observed as “Mahakavi” day.

The Prime Minister recalled Bharati’s rich scholarship and multi-faceted contributions to the nation, while also hailing his ideals on social justice and women empowerment. “India is proud to be home to the world’s oldest language, Tamil. On the 100th punya tithi (anniversary) of Subramania Bharati, (I am) honoured to announce the setting up of Subramania Bharati Chair of Tamil studies at BHU, Kashi,” said the PM after inaugurating the Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad via video conferencing.

The philosophy of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” envisioned by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been shining with full divinity in the Tamil writings of Mahakavi Bharati, PM said in his address. He noted that Bharati drew inspiration from Swami Vivekananda and was influenced by Sri Aurobindo.