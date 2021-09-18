Covid: Delhi records 41 new cases, zero death

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: No death due to Covid-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, while 41 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. The death toll due to the infection stands at 25,085 in the state. On Friday, Delhi recorded 33 cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent.

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures. The total infection count in the national capital stands at 14, 38,469. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68,624 tests — 46,734 RT-PCR tests and 21,890 rapid antigen tests — were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. The number of active cases decreased to 404 on Saturday from 407 a day before.

The number of people under home isolation was 119 on Saturday, while it was 109 a day before. The number of containment zones slightly rose to 98 from 96, the bulletin said.