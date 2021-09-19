RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to hold day-long meet with Jharkhand functionaries

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will on Sunday hold a day-long conference of party workers from 81 Assembly constituencies of Jharkhand with a view to strengthening the party organisation in the state.

Political experts are calling it an attempt by the young leader to regain his party’s lost ground in the state after many of its prominent leaders like Annapurna Devi and Giriraj Singh joined other parties.

“During the day-long workers’ conference, Tejaswi will give tips on making the organization stronger. He will try to induce fresh energy, passion and excitement among party workers coming from all 24 districts of the state,” said state RJD president Abhay Singh.

This is the first-ever formal political programme by Tejaswi in the state. He will try to convey to party workers that it is time to pull up their socks and strengthen the party organization in such a way that the party returns to its previous role as the king-maker in Jharkhand, he added.

Party insiders also revealed that, as per the roadmap prepared under Mission Jharkhand, Tejsawi will visit Jharkhand for at least two days every month. Meanwhile, an effort is also being made to win confidence of prominent RJD leaders who have left the party, they said.

“It is also an effort to make a dent in the increasing stature of Annapurna Devi among Yadav voters in Jharkhand. RJD, after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s release from the jail, wants to regain the lost ground at least among Yadav voters and return to its role of king-maker in Jharkhand,” said a party insider requesting anonymity. Looking at the popularity of Tejaswi among young voters, RJD believes only he could help the party get back on its feet, he added.