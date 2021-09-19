STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to hold day-long meet with Jharkhand functionaries

This is the first-ever formal political programme by Tejaswi in the state.

Published: 19th September 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo| PTI)

RANCHI:  RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will on Sunday hold a day-long conference of party workers from 81 Assembly constituencies of Jharkhand with a view to strengthening the party organisation in the state. 
Political experts are calling it an attempt by the young leader to regain his party’s lost ground in the state after many of its prominent leaders like Annapurna Devi and Giriraj Singh joined other parties.

“During the day-long workers’ conference, Tejaswi will give tips on making the organization stronger. He will try to induce fresh energy, passion and excitement among party workers coming from all 24 districts of the state,” said state RJD president Abhay Singh. 

This is the first-ever formal political programme by Tejaswi in the state. He will try to convey to party workers that it is time to pull up their socks and strengthen the party organization in such a way that the party returns to its previous role as the king-maker in Jharkhand, he added.  

Party insiders also revealed that, as per the roadmap prepared under Mission Jharkhand, Tejsawi will visit Jharkhand for at least two days every month. Meanwhile, an effort is also being made to win confidence of prominent RJD leaders who have left the party, they said.    

“It is also an effort to make a dent in the increasing stature of Annapurna Devi among Yadav voters in Jharkhand. RJD, after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s release from the jail, wants to regain the lost ground at least among Yadav voters and return to its role of king-maker in Jharkhand,” said a party insider requesting anonymity. Looking at the popularity of Tejaswi among young voters, RJD believes only he could help the party get back on its feet, he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav RJD Jharkhand
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp