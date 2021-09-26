STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

‘Arsonist state where terrorists enjoy free pass’: India's attack on Pakistan in the UN

Following Khan’s address, India exercised its right to reply and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

Published: 26th September 2021 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI:  India slammed Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly saying the country was an “arsonist disguising itself as the firefighter” and that terrorists enjoy a free pass there.

“We exercise our right of reply to one more attempt by the leader of Pakistan to tarnish the image of this august forum by bringing in matters internal to my country, and going so far as to spew falsehoods on the world stage,” first secretary Sneha Dubey said, referring to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech. The Indian diplomat said such statements deserved the collective contempt and sympathy of the Assembly for a person who utters falsehood repeatedly. “I am taking the floor to set the record straight,” she said.

In his address at the 76th UNGA, Khan raked up the Kashmir issue by mentioning the abrogation of Article 370 and also the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Dubey went on to add that Pakistan nurtures terrorists in its backyard. “Our region, and in fact the entire world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror,” she said.

Following Khan’s address, India exercised its right to reply and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India, including those areas under the “illegal occupation of Pakistan.” Before Khan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue. But, the issue gained no momentum with most member-states maintaining that the matter was an issue that Pakistan and India need to deal with.

The Indian diplomat slammed Islamabad for glorifying al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden as a martyr. “Regrettably, even today we heard the leader of Pakistan trying to justify acts of terror. Such defence of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Pakistan United Nations First Secretary Sneha Dubey Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan 76th United Nations General Assembly
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp