STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Bidens of Nagpur unsure of ties with US President

Joe Biden’s great, great, great, great, great grandfather George Biden was reportedly a Captain in the East India Trading company.

Published: 26th September 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations

President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)

MUMBAI:  US President Joe Biden said after becoming a senator in 1972, he had received a letter from one of the Bidens in India and learned that his “great, great, great, great, great grandfather” worked in the East India Company. The letter was written by Nagpur-based Leslie Biden, whose grandchildren live in Nagpur. Leslie claimed his family had been living there since 1873.

Leslie was the manager of the Bharat Lodge and Hostel and Bharat Café. From Illustrated Weekly of India’s issue of March 28-April 4, 1981, Leslie came across an article about the then US senator, Joe Biden. Then, he got in touch with Joe Biden through a letter sent on April 15, 1981. Joe Biden even replied to Leslie through a letter dated May 30, 1981.  Later in 1983, Leslie died in the orange city – Nagpur. Leslie Biden’s descendants live in Nagpur, Mumbai, the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Joe Biden’s great, great, great, great, great grandfather George Biden was a Captain in the East India Trading company. After retirement, he decided to settle in India and married an Indian woman. His brother Arthur migrated back to England. When Joe Biden came to Mumbai in 2013 as the Vice-President of America, he said that his distant relatives were living in Nagpur.

The Biden family has been living in Nagpur since 1873.  When contacted, Rowena Biden, one of the Bidens of Nagpur, refused to talk about it. “Our elders will speak on this tie-up between US President Joe Biden and Indian Biden,” Rowena told this newspaper 
on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden President of the United States Nagpur Leslie Bidens East India Company Joe Biden
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp