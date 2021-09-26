STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call for front of regional parties to counter Centre

Addressing the meeting, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal advocated forming a platform of regional parties.

Published: 26th September 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

The event was held to mark the birth anniversary of former deputy PM Devi Lal.

CHANDIGARH:  Several regional political parties like the INLD, SAD and the National Conference on Saturday, September 26, 2021, put up a show of strength at Jind in Haryana on the 108th birth anniversary of the late deputy PM Devi Lal and also backed the stir against the Centre’s farm laws.  The event saw the surprise participation of BJP leader and former Union minister Birender Singh.  

Addressing the meeting, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal advocated forming a platform of regional parties.  Badal said: “Unless the regional parties gain strength nothing will happen. The people sitting in Delhi have never visited or seen a village. They do not know the problems faced by the villagers, hence they cannot solve them.”

Badal urged the people to give strength to regional parties so that their issues could be resolved. “The governments formed by regional parties in the states know the ground realities and understand the day-to-day problems faced by the public,” he further said. He urged former Haryana CM and INLD supremo Om Parkash Chautala Chautala, and senior BJP leader and Birender Singh to bring all the regional parties in the country and leaders of the opposition parties together on a single platform by visiting each and every state.

Slamming the Centre over the farm laws and asking the farmers to hold their agitation like what Mahatma Gandhi had done, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah said, “The Centre is under the grip of industrialists and that is why it want to sacrifice the farmers. But a day will come when the government will have to bow down before the protesting farmers.” 

Former Union minister Birender Singh said though it has been claimed that hundreds became millionaires in the past some years, there was no “crorepati” among farmers. A few people have control over the country’s wealth, gold, silver and diamonds, he said. Former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala also supported the ongoing farmers’ stir. He claimed following the Ellenabad by-election, the present BJP-JJP coalition government in the state will “fall”.

