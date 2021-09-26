STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home The Sunday Standard

Farm cooperative in every village on the anvil: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also announced that the number of Primary Agriculture Cooperatives (PACs) would be increased to 3 lakh in the next five years.

Published: 26th September 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

NEW DELHI:  A new cooperative policy for 2021-22, amendment of the multi-state co-operative societies act to facilitate the functioning of the multi-state cooperative societies was among the key announcements made by Amit Shah on Saturday, September 25, 2021, as he addressed the first Sehkarita Sammelan or ‘National Cooperative Conference’ as the union cooperation minister.

Union home minister Amit Shah is
felicitated at an event in the capital
| Parveen negi

Shah also announced that the number of Primary Agriculture Cooperatives (PACs) would be increased to 3 lakh in the next five years. At present, there are about 65,000 PACs. “We will set a target to establish a PAC in every second village in the coming five years...The path of development of crores of farmers, the deprived, the backwards, the Dalits, the poor, the neglected and women can only take place through cooperation,” Shah said.

The  Union home minister also sought to dispel apprehensions about the ministry of cooperation that was created in July this year. Addressing the gathering comprising over 2,100 representatives of different cooperatives and nearly 6 crore online participants, Shah said some people wonder why the Centre created this new ministry as the cooperatives are a state subject.

Shah said there could be a legal response to it, but he does not want to “get into this argument.” He emphasised that the centre would cooperate with states and “there will be no friction.” “We will work with all states to take forward the cooperative movement,” he said, and stressed that the Ministry of Cooperation has been formed to strengthen and modernise the sector.

On the proposed new cooperative policy, Shah said a policy was brought in 2002 by the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and now the Modi government would start working on a new policy.  Citing the importance of cooperatives, Shah said 29 per cent of farm loans, 35 per cent of urea production and 31 per cent of urea distribution was done through cooperatives. He added that 91 per cent of villages have cooperative societies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union Home Minister Amit Shah National Cooperative Conference Sehkarita Sammelan PAC Primary Agriculture Cooperatives
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp