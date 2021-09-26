Officials to guide kin of Covid victims on Central government scheme

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: The government will deploy 100 officials to conduct house visits to families of Covid-19 victims to assist and guide them regarding the ‘MukhyaMantri Covid 19 Parivar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana’

financial scheme.

In addition to this order issued by the social welfare department, the revenue department has directed executive magistrates in different revenue districts of the city to start a call centre to ensure that that information regarding the scheme reaches all the affected families.

According to the order, executive magistrates in each district have been deployed at respective call centers. The pool of 100 officers created at sub-divisional magistrate for the next one week will visit each address of the deceased person to inform the applicant about the scheme and assist them.

The officials have been told to keep record if the applicant is not at the address mentioned in the online application. This development comes after a recent meeting held by all the divisional commissioners and district magistrates where it was discussed that about 25,000 such cases that are being dealt in the city.

The scheme was started by the government in June, 2021 to provide relief to the survivors of the deceased who died of Covid-19. Under the scheme, the government makes cash transfers to families who lost their bread earners due to Covid-19 infection.