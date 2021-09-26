Police action helped save many lives in Rohini shootout, says FIR 

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: Several innocent people could have lost their lives if there was no immediate police retaliation taken against the two armed assailants in the shootout inside the Rohini, said Sub-Inspector Vir Singh, who was part of the security team engaged in exchange of fire.

Jailed gangster Gogi and his two assailants posing as lawyers were killed inside a crowded Rohini courtroom on Friday in a dramatic shootout that also saw the police fire bullets in retaliation.

According to an FIR, Singh said that since the duo was armed with weapons and they were firing indiscriminately, it was not possible for the police team to nab them “physically”, especially when judge, court staff and advocates were inside the courtroom. The joint commissioner of police has been asked to enquire into the incident and submit a report while the case is being handled by the Crime Branch.