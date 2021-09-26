STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Post Rohini shootout, jails on alert to thwart gang war

Published: 26th September 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives of Jitender Gogi arrive to receive his body at a hospital.

Relatives of Jitender Gogi arrive to receive his body at a hospital. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

NEW DELHI:  A day after gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi was killed in a shootout by his rival Tillu gang at a Rohini court, the Delhi Police put all jails on high alert as Sunil Tajpuria alias Tillu, who allegedly got Gogi killed, is lodged in a Mandoli jail. 

According to officials, the Delhi Prisons as well police had put strict rules and protocols in place to avoid any kind of gang war inside the jail among gangsters and gang members.  Director-General, Prisons, also issued an order on Saturday directing jail authorities to be on maximum alert in all three jails and keep a close vigil on jailed members of the Gogi gang. The three jails are Rohini, Mandoli and Tihar. 

The jail authorities have been told to identify members of rival gangs and to take proper precautions while taking gang members for court hearings, hospitals or any place outside the jail for any purpose.  Further, if the rival gang members are in the same jail their cells should always be locked and the authorities should not allow the rival members to be together. 

The jail authorities have also been asked to keep their weapons in working conditions for any emergency situation. Para military staff and the police deployed in the jails should be briefed and stay on alert to face any emergency. Jail superintendents have also been asked to inspect cells at odd hours.  The Tihar jail has notorious gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Tillu, Hashim Baba, Sampat Nehra, Neeraj Bawaniya, Nasir, Dhennu, Anil Bhati, Ravi Gangwar, Rohit Chaudhary, Rashid Kevalwala and Rohit Moi. All these gangsters are involved in more than two dozen cases of murder, extortion and kidnapping.

Sources said with Gogi’s demise, his close aide Rohit Moi would take over the leadership of the gang and manage the work from inside the jail. Deepak alias Boxer, who is carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his arrest, will handle the gang’s operation from outside.  The sources said the real name of Rahul, one of the assailant’s who killed Gogi, was Nitin of Meerut. It is believed that he had recently killed two members of the Gogi gang in Begumpur.  

Rohini shootout Jitender Maan killing Tillu gang Delhi Police Mandoli Jail Jail security
