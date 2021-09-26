STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resistant starch: The secret to improving gut health

 To improve gut health and absorption, let’s talk about ‘resistant starch’.

Published: 26th September 2021

I’ve always been discussing with all my clients that our gut and brain are connected via the vagus nerve. The prime example of this is the feeling of getting butterflies in the tummy or a stomach upset during an important meeting, presentation, exams or any stressful situation. In most cases, it is vice versa as well. For instance, acidity can cause headaches or migraine attacks in many. All these issues start with the gut and that’s why we need to treat it as a priority. In addition, things like depression, brain fog, skin issues, hair fall, weight gain, constipation, etc., are also related to gut and bad stomach health. 

Earlier, malabsorption, a condition that prevents absorption of nutrients through the small intestine, was a problem only with underprivileged individuals due to lack of nutrition. But today, members of affluent families are also facing malabsorption issues, for they are not able to digest and absorb the nutrients well from the food they consume. Remember, it is never about what or how much to eat but it’s always about how well your gut can absorb the nutrients. To improve gut health and absorption, let’s talk about ‘resistant starch’.

The carbs that we eat contain starches, soluble and insoluble fibre. So what is resistant starch? This starch doesn’t get digested in the stomach or small intestine, it travels undigested to the large intestine-colon where it ferments and feeds the bacteria of the colon. It cleanses the system and colon. Here are few examples of resistant starch: cooked and cooled potato starch, green banana flour, cooked and cooled rice, beans, legumes, lentils, nuts and seeds etc also have resistant starch.

The health benefits of  resistant starch

  • Resistant starch doesn’t spike your blood sugar levels because it takes a little long time to digest as compared to simple carbs and therefore, it works on keeping the blood sugar levels steady.
  • It reduces appetite and keeps you full for three to four hours. Therefore, it balances your blood sugar and reduces hunger pangs that negatively affect one’s weight.
  • People who can’t lose weight due to insulin sensitivity or PCOS get benefitted from resistant starch by improving insulin sensitivity.
  • When resistant starch reaches the colon, it starts fermenting and feeding the good bacteria which produces a short-chain fatty acid as a residue during this process that is known as butyric acid or butyrate. It is present in ghee as well. These fatty acids squeeze into your blood and get transferred to the liver and other organs wherein they reduce inflammation and improves healing.

Use starches in moderation to improve stomach health and overcome many issues.
 

